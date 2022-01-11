Alice Delali, a brilliant Ghanaian lady was able to rise out of difficult circumstances to an enviable position in life

The young lady was the 8th out of 9 children, got born in a village, lost both parents and dropped out of school at a point

However, she has now become a graduate, a chartered accountant and landed a major employment at the University of Cape Coast

An amazing young Ghanaian lady called Alice Delali recently marked her birthday and used the occasion to narrate her awe-inspiring story that has raised many eyebrows.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on her LinkedIn handle, Alice disclosed that she was born in a village where the closest house was about a 10-minute walk away.

As though that was not a difficult place to start life from, she was also the eighth out of nine children and lost both parents long before she could find her feet in life.

Due to these life circumstances, Alice who struggled to save towards her second-cycle education had to drop out out midway.

"I resorted to mainly farm work (gari processing, tomatoes farming and carrying of chainsaw operators woods and log) in order to get money to go back to senior high school," she recalls.

The journey to university after managing to graduate with flying colours in her WASSCE was another challenge that took the kindness of a man called William Adum Addo.

Fast-forward, Alice Delali has become the first university graduate in her family and moved on to become a chartered accountant and has now gained major employment with Directorate of Finance University of Cape Coast.

It has been a long walk with many unshared stories but I've never found any right way to share this. I know there are even more stories to come as I reserve those I can't share now. I have learned that, in all spheres of life, wherever life places you, just do your best to make it. But never leave out your dreams, focus and trust God as your try.

