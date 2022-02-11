Barbadian singer, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has once again left social media users buzzing with reactions

She was recently spotted out and about rocking another vintage yet expensive ensemble worth millions of naira

This comes barely a week after the billionaire businesswoman announced she was expecting a baby with rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Rihanna is out here redefining what many people understand maternity fashion to be, one fashionable ensemble at a time!

The 33-year-old Fenty mogul who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, wore another trendsetting outfit while - according to People - she was out to dinner Wednesday evening, February 9.

The Fenty mogul is expecting her first child. Photo credit: @diggzy, 1stdibs.com

Source: Instagram

The mom-to-be showed off her stomach in a brown crop top, which she paired with low-rise blue jeans, sporting a trucker hat and a patterned fur coat while revealing her baby bump in another show-stopping maternity look.

Price check of Rihanna's vintage ensemble

The khaki hat is from Awake NY SS21 and according to Clothbase, it costs GHC341 ($53).

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The 2000's Tie Dye Custom Denim Leopard Fur Long Coat Jacket is retailing for almost GHC60,000 ($9,200) on shopping website, 1stdibs.

Check out the look below:

All black everything: Rihanna flaunts pregnancy in sizzling lace-up ensemble

On February 7, the billionaire businesswoman and singer stepped out sporting her growing bump and some cleavage, making it her first post-announcement pregnancy look.

The expectant mother rocked an all-black look which - according to Highsnobiety - consisted of The Attico's stirrup leggings, a WARDROBE.NYC x Carhartt cropped bomber jacket over a custom Jacquie Aiche 14K gold bra.

According to the site, Rihanna's version cost N15 million ($36k). On foot, she rocked a pair of black pumps with an embellished ankle strap.

Nicki Minaj rocks expensive boots as she sports pink feather coat for new music video

Nicki Minaj brought a Barbie-like take to spy style in her new music video with Lil Baby, Do We Have A Problem? and her look is gorgeous!

The singer recently took to her Instagram page to announce the release of the visuals which sees her take on the role of a top-secret agent fighting with criminal Hardrict (Lil Baby) to infiltrate an auction.

For her role, the rapper and mother of one dressed in a pink tulle Atelier Zuhra custom coat. Covered in feather accents, the bold coat was layered over a black bodysuit beneath a sheer black dress and for her feet, she rocked some expensive knee-high boots.

Source: YEN.com.gh