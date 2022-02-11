First Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh Sold for Whopping GHC2.2m

The auction for Nike’s first Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s has closed with the highest-selling pair going for $352,800

The size 5 pair was designed by the late Virgil Abloh and set the high mark among the 200 pairs auctioned by Sotheby’s

It came in well ahead of the second most expensive, a size 9.5 that sold for $201,600

After being up for auction on auction house Sotheby’s for two weeks, bidding for the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Lows has officially closed.

Interesting, a size 5 commanded the highest price of all 200 pairs auctioned, selling for a whopping $352,800.

Coming in far behind as the second-highest selling shoes in the pair of the super-rare sneakers is a size 9.5 that sold for $201,600.

More than 150 of the pairs available sold for $100,000 or more, possibly establishing a new landscape for sneakers in the auction market.

Virgil Abloh designed the rare size 5

The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s were conceptualized by the French fashion house’s late menswear designer, Virgil Abloh, who passed away from a rare form of cancer in November 2021.

According to Complex, proceeds from the auction will go to the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, which supports the education of Black students.

Abloh who before making history as Louis Vuitton's first Black artistic director, founded the cultish streetwear label Off-White, had been battling with cancer for two years, a statement on his official Instagram page reveals.

