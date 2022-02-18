A Class Act: Viewers Get 1st Look of Viola Davis As Michelle Obama in New Series

A trailer of a new series titled The First Lady in which world-renowned actress Viola Davis plays the role of former US first lady, Michelle Obama, is now out

TV lovers can now get to watch the first look of the superstar portray the character of former president Barrack Obama's wife

Social media users took to NowThis News' comment section to share that Viola is the perfect actress for the role in the upcoming anthology series

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The trailer for the upcoming anthology series The First Lady has dropped. TV lovers can now get their first look at US actress Viola Davis playing the role of former US first lady, Michelle Obama.

Viola Davis plays the role of Michelle Obama in a new series. Image: @violadavis

Source: Instagram

Now This Is News took to Instagram recently to share the news with TV lovers. Along with a pic of the world-renowned actress, the outlet captioned its post:

"TV viewers can get their first look at Viola Davis as former first lady Michelle Obama — the trailer for Showtime’s upcoming anthology series 'The First Lady' is now out."

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Peeps took to the publications comment section to share their thoughts on Viola Davis portraying the character of Michelle. Many shared that the thespian is perfect for the role.

dwill_95 said:

"It’s the lips for me. I think this role is perfect for her."

x_a_v_i_3_r wrote:

"She can literally do anything."

chickiekaleb commented:

"Good luck capturing the ex First Lady's essence. She’s special."

magickerebus9123 said:

"A class act playing a class act."

jenpoll1 wrote:

"I KNEW she’d be perfect for the part!"

riiniielle said:

"Yes and she will slay it."

emmylounyc added:

"Oooooh, can't wait to see this!!!!"

Tom Cruise spotted in some parts of South Africa

In other entertainment news, YEN.com.gh reported that famous Hollywood star Tom Cruise left many surprised after he was spotted in public for the first time in a while.

The thespian looked like a whole new person while attending a baseball game with his son, Connor, on Saturday, October 9.

According to Page Six, who shared the latest snaps online, the 59-year-old appeared puffier than usual while watching the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

The cameras spotted the actor projected on the big screen as he smiled and waved to fans who noticed his new look

Source: YEN.com.gh