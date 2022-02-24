The steamy photos were uploaded on social media by a young man with the Twitter name Nomoreliesbaby

Babydoll Forbes posed in hot casual outfits in the photos Nomoreliesbaby shared on his Twitter feed

Scores of people headed to the comment section to share their views about her stunning figure and sense of style

A young man with the Twitter name, Nomoreliesbaby, has caused a frenzy on social media with steamy photos of a young lady showing off her amazing and attention-grabbing figure.

Nomoreliesbaby uploaded the eye-popping snaps of Babydoll Forbes on Twitter on Wednesday, February 23, leaving peeps in wild excitement and thirsting over her looks.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Babydoll Forbes flexes her eye-catching curves sporting body-fitting wear.

Spicy Photos of Pretty Lady Flaunting Her Shapely Figure Causes Stir; Peeps Drool Over Her. Photo credit: Nomoreliesbaby

Captioning the photos, Nomoreliesbaby wrote:

''Dej Loaf looking all loafed up ,'' he said as he went on to post another photo of Babydoll Forbes in the comment section.''

Elsewhere on her social media accounts, Babydoll Forbes has posted raunchy photos posing in stunning outfits.

Nomoreliesbaby's revealing snaps got the attention of peeps as many have noted that she looks beautiful.

At the time of writing this report, the post had gained 8,946 retweets, 6,172 quote tweets, and over 102,000 likes.

Source: YEN.com.gh