A sensational Twitter user, Diamond, has shown off her attention-grabbing figure in spicy photos that has social media users drooling

The young lady sported an all-black outfit accentuating her attention-grabbing assets and alluring beauty

Netizens, especially men, trooped to the comment section in droves to gush over her amazing stature

A sensational Twitter user named Diamond has shown off her curvy figure to the world in eye-catching photos that have social media users over themselves.

How Diamond appeared in the pictures

In the shots, the well-endowed lady modelled an all-black outfit accentuating her assets. She sported long black hair extensions that perfectly spotlighted her flawless appearance.

Diamond elevated her confidence with a pair of heels with thin straps in the pictures on Twitter. She added a glittering purse with matching fashion rings.

''When Black woman, black woman,'' her caption read.

The fashionista was having fun as she flexed her commanding figure to the camera. While some netizens, especially men, expressed affection for Diamond, others gushed over her alluring look.

According to one social media user who reacted, everything about Diamond screams perfection.

See the pictures below:

How netizens reacted on social media

@Mazi_Spice posted:

Sweet baby Jesus. God dey create.

@Tasha_HTX commented:

You’re wearing that dress.

@deeescott1 replied:

Thank you.

@QveenJosey reacted:

Everything about you screams perfection.

@deeescott1 posted:

Ohhh, thank you.

@abz4sho commented:

Little boys are going to hate a speak on your size real men will see the beauty you are inside and out, and love your confidence, self-love.

@siddiebop posted:

Love a black woman from infinity to infinity.

@Muller70824804 reacted:

This is what I’ve been praying for.

@ForWhatDoe said:

I licked my phone.

@persleyelvis2 commented:

Ye, I would lift that trophy just for you.

