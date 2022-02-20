Movie star, Fella Makafui, has shared delightful photos dripping with cuteness and beauty as she showed off her fashion qualities

The Yolo star wore a colourful outfit, hair extension, and transparent heels in the six photos posted on her Instagram account

The snaps have blessed the feeds of her fans as peeps have shared that her fashion style is flawless

Famous actress, Fella Makafui, has released new photos dripping with beauty and cuteness, and fans can't hold their excitement as seen in their reactions.

The famous Yolo star flexed her fashion qualities in an outfit by Bella Bejj that firmly held her curves, hair extensions, and transparent heels to complete her look.

The celebrated actress posted six snaps as she delivered different poses for the lens.

Fella Makafui Shares Delightful Photos Dripping with Cuteness; Peeps Feeling Her Curves.

Source: Instagram

Fans of the actress have not been able to contain their excitement as peeps have noted that the actress never disappoints when it comes to exhibiting her fashion qualities.

Peeps are gushing over her spotless beauty and fashion qualities. YEN.com.gh shared some below:

Mrmacaroni1 said:

''Fantabulous! You are still owing my company the money that u forcefully collected from me.''

Swag_khinkong commented:

''Gal too sexy.''

Merylliindsey asked:

''Do you have a secret?.''

Not long ago, Fella Makafui warmed hearts with new candid photos of her daughter glowing with smiles.

The actress who doubles up as a brand influencer and serial entrepreneur also uploaded videos marketing a brand on her Instagram account.

In the photos, Island looked adorable in a colourful outfit as she beamed for a shot. The little angel seemed unaware when she was photographed in another frame.

Island is the heartbeat of Fella Makafui, and as a first-time mother, she expresses it in many forms, including sharing her daughter with the world. The actress is married to the award-winning rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, known professionally as Medikal.

