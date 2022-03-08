Rihanna's non-conventional maternity outfits have been earning her quite a bit of backlash from social media users

To celebrate International Women's Day, Jada Pinkett Smith has decided to shoutout the singer and her stunning pregnancy looks

The actress took to social media to share a self-made collage of a throwback maternity look next to the Love On The Brain hitmaker

Jada Pinkett Smith has chosen to uplight pregnant Rihanna this International Women's Day. While the rest of the internet is hating on Riri's revealing maternity looks, Jada has been reminded of one of her own throwback pregnancy looks.

Jada Pinkett Smith has expressed her love for Rihanna's maternity looks in a collage with a throwback picture. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith had a major fangirl moment over one of Rihanna's recent red carpet looks. The mother of two chose to use her International Women's Day shout to celebrate a gorgeous mommy to be.

The Girls Trip actress took to Instagram to pen Riri the sweetest message as she showed her pride in the young star. Jada was reminded of her own fashion boldness when she was pregnant. Her caption read:

"Who says you can’t wear see-thru fits when you’re preggers??? I love me some Rih. She’s bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all-around girls girl. She likes to see other women win and that’s one of her qualities I admire most. She’s a queen that loves helping other women find and hold their own crowns. As women, it’s important that we seeeee one another, help heal one another, love one another and support one another. Here’s to one more of my favourites for International Women’s Month."

BuzzFeed reported that the musician's maternity looks have sparked an important conversation about pregnancy fashion. Rihanna has certainly redefined maternity wear for many women around the world.

