A Ho Technical University student has got many Ghanaians on social media encouraging her after sharing that she is also a part-time fashion designer

Lydia Amedekah's post on Linked in had her affirming that she wishes to become a well recognised designer in Ghana's fashion industry someday

Ghanaians who read her post motivated and advised her not to ever give up on her dreams

Lydia Amedekah, a young Ghanaian lady recently took to social media to introduce herself and open up about what she does to sustain herself.

In a post on her LinkedIn timeline, Lydia revealed that she is a student at the Ho Technical University.

Lydia posing for the camera and working in her room Photo credit: Lydia Amedeka/LinkedIn

She also shared that she currently works as a fashion design and a textile designer on a part-time basis and the goal is to one day dominate Ghana's fashion industry with fashionable outfits.

"I'm a fashion designer and a textile designer as well (batik and tie-dye ). I aim to take up the Ghanaian fashion industry In other to produce fashionable outfits to make my client always looking gorgeous and outstanding."

Many Ghanaians who saw the post on LinkedIn did not hold back their praises and encouragements.

Some of the heartfelt comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Stehanie Margaret commented:

Looking forward to seeing your gorgeous design. This is a place where you can be yourself and promote your talents. Welcome on board dear

Anna Nsiah wrote:

Babygirl, we need you here. Post your works and share your story with us Love the beginning

Awolo Mohammed replied:

All the best to you Lydia! As beautiful as you are, you could have chosen to be a slay queen like others but instead you decided to take up something meaningful. I pray you achieve your dream. Kudos

From Salawudeen Mohammed:

You are welcome. Hope your designs will fetch you great opportunities on here. All the best

Sedudzi Lucas shared:

You are most welcome Amedekah, wish you all the best in whatever that you do.

Abigail Gyanwah: Young UCC Graduate who Started Sewing to Avoid Unemployment now owns 2 Businesses

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Abigail Gyanwah, a young lady who graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018, now runs two startups Shefata Clothing and Braids and Cuts Palace, which have a total of about 10 employees.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Abigail indicates that she decided to start something for herself when she was only in level 200 in the university because of the high unemployment rate in the country.

"Although my mother was not in full support at the time because she wanted me to focus on my studies, I still persevered and learned on YouTube how I could sew dresses myself. But now, she is proud of me," Abigail recalls.

