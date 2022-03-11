Charlise Freeman, a mother has gone viral for her gift of generational wealth to her son for his 16th birthday

She shared a clip of the moment she surprised her teenage son with three houses and over GHc70,000 ($10,000) cash during the boy's birthday party

Ch3r3_ commented: ''So dope and inspirational I pray to be able to do the same for my girls God bless your family''

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A caring mother, Charlise Freeman, has gone all out to set the foundation for his son with generational wealth to ensure his success in life as the boy clocked 16 years old.

In Instagram posts, Freeman uploaded a clip of the moment she surprised her teenage son with three properties and $10,000 cash for his 16th birthday.

Photo collage of Charlise Freeman and her son Source: @luvonlyme1st/@rean2turnt

Source: Instagram

Before the birthday surprise

Ahead of the surprise, she wrote on Instagram.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

''He had no idea what was in store. I was about to give him the foundation to set him up for success!''

Freeman explained that important it is for her to ensure her two sons become successful in life as a single mother in another video post.

''My two boys are my world, and I would do anything for them,'' she said.

Watch the video below:

The adorable videos have gained reactions and comments. Read some of the remarks below:

Parkplayparty commented:

''I’m crying . If putting the family on was a person #salute mom .''

Djacobselston42 said:

''So dope! Great job, momma!''

Ch3r3_ commented:

''So dope and inspirational I pray to be able to do the same for my girls God bless your family.''

Pretty Lady Moved to Tears By Luxury Car Gift from Her Bae on Val's Day

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young lady has been overcome with emotions after her lover surprised her with a luxury car gift on Valentine's Day to express his unparalleled love to her.

The unidentified young man delivered the car gift along with delightful music from a professional saxophonist and a cameraman who captured the adorable moment on tape.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the lady could not contain her emotions as she was truly blown away by the lavish gift.

'Oyibo' Lady Sheds Tears As She Receives Surprise Birthday Gift

In more stories, a Ghana-based German white lady with the Instagram account Xtraaestheticklinik has been moved to tears in a clip after she got a lovely birthday surprise from a loved one.

The short clip online, seen by YEN.com.gh, begins with a young man approaching the white woman with a cake decorated to mark the special day.

After seeing the surprise gift, she was overcome with emotions and broke down in tears.

Source: YEN.com.gh