The two lovebirds began their love story when Kim did her Saturday Night Live appearance with Pete

Kim reportedly met her lover's grandparents at their home, and fans have speculated that these are steps to cementing the relationship

Pete met the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner, and he bonded with Kim's sister Khloe

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kim Kardashian has reportedly met Pete Davidson's grandparents while he was in his hometown New York shooting a Film.

Kim Kardashian Meets Pete Davidson's Grandparents in New York. Photo: Kim and Pete fan page.

Source: Instagram

Things are getting serious

According to TMZ, the reality TV star paid a visit to her lover's grandparents after Pete's shoot was done for the day.

Kim had gone to visit him while he was filming a movie in New York City.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

This is a step in the two cementing their relationship because Pete introduced Kim to his mum last year.

Family meet up

The Comedian has been spending time with Scott Disick, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian and they seem to have approved of the relationship.

The SKIMS founder was declared single after her divorce to Kanye West pushed through.

Davidson is yet to meet Kim's kids out of respect for their father.

Kanye West showed his dislike for the Saturday Night Live star through his social media posts in the past.

His ex-wife pleaded with the rapper to stop his online troll against Pete because she feared for his life.

Kim showed seriousness in her relationship with Davidson and went Instagram official with him last month in a series of posts.

Pete Davidson's mum wanting son and Kim to have kids

Meanwhile, Kenya's number one news site, TUKO.co.ke, had previously reported that the comedian's mom Amy Waters Davidson, allegedly deleted a comment on her son's fan page where she agreed with the fan's mention of the couple's having babies.

As the Saturday Night Live star's affair with Kim Kardashian develops, one family member appears to be rooting for the couple.

After a fan account shared a paparazzi snapshot of Pete and Kim driving around Los Angeles, one user showed their love for the couple.

The fan wrote that the reality star will be pregnant by the end of the year, which was then accompanied by a heart emoji.

Source: YEN.com.gh