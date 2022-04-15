American rapper Cardi B has given her fans a rare glimpse of her and Migos rapper Offset's second baby

The rappers shared the first pictures of their adorable baby boy on their respective Instagram pages, with Offset even revealing his name

Social media users were ecstatic to finally get to meet the little boy, who the rappers welcomed back in September 2021

Cardi B's fans finally got to meet her baby boy. Fans have been pleading with the star to share photos of her son, but she was turning a deaf ear.

Cardi B has debuted her son's name and face on social media. Image: Getty Images

Cardi and Offset welcomed their second child together on 4 September and they had kept his face and name away from the public for some time.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, 14 April, the WAP rapper gave fans a rare glimpse of her baby boy.

People reports that Migos rapper Offset also posted snaps of their seven-month-old son, revealing his name. He wrote:

"WAVE SET CEPHUS."

Taking to Twitter after the big reveal, the Money rapper said Offset was the one who suggested the name Wave, and she was hooked. She tweeted:

"When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME!"

According to Hollywood Life, Cardi B disappointed her fans when she announced that she would be sharing pictures of her son and later posted an extreme close-up of his eye. She wrote:

"That’s all y’all will get."

