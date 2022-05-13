Kendrick Lamar is dropping his new album on Friday 13 and fans are looking forward to it due to the artiste's low profile for close to a decade

The 32-year-old released his album's cover which featured his daughter's face for the first time and his lover Whitney Alford

Lamar had released one song off the album which left fans wondering if he and his longtime lover secretly got married and had another baby

US rapper Kendrick Lamar has dropped two major surprises for his fans after close to a decade of the celebrity missing in action.

US rapper Kendrick Lamar. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar's expanded family

Lamar is dropping his anticipated album dubbed Mr Morale & The Big Steppers on Friday 13, 2022 and fans cannot keep calm.

He dropped the artwork cover of his new album and gave people a taste of what they will be getting on Friday.

However, while fans tried to interpret the album, what they did not know was that the Poetic Justice singer shared his daughter's face for the first time as reported by TMZ.

Lamar has been leading a private and in his cover photo, he can be seen holding his 3-year-old daughter, while wearing a thorn crown on his head, and with a gun tucked in his trouser.

On the same cover, his lover Whitney Alford can also be seen holding a newborn baby, sitting on the bed, in what looked like a dilapidated room.

The Swimming Pools hitmaker released a close to a six-minute song off his new album dubbed The Heart Part 5.

In it, he referred to his kids in plural insinuating that he may have low-key had another baby, as carried by his partner.

Lamar also referred to Alford as his wife, making fans question whether the two may have tied the knot privately.

The lyricist and Alford have known each other since they were kids and the two got engaged in April 2015.

