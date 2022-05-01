Musician Fameye has reportedly welcomed his second child nearly three years after his first son, Arvid Famiyeh Jnr was born

The Praise hit singer revealed the birth of the child in a Twitter space conversation dubbed The Listening Party Space by Ato Kwamina

The child comes as the musician released his new album titled Songs of Peter, which goes live on all digital stores Friday

Ghanaian artiste Peter Famiyeh Bozah, known professionally as Fameye, has reportedly welcomed his second child nearly three years after his first son Arvid Famiyeh Jnr. was born.

The Praise singer revealed this in a Twitter space conversation dubbed The Listening Party Space by Ato Kwamina, according to the Ghana Weekend.

The singer broke the news about the birth of his second child while reviewing his latest album, Songs of Peter.

The new father, however, did not reveal the gender of his baby. He also kept participants in the dark about exactly when the child arrived.

Fameye is yet to marry Bridget Agyemang Boateng, the mother of his two children.

