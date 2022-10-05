Fraternal twins Imrane and Mounira Omurou Ba emerged as valedictorian and salutatorian respectively from Central High School in the US

Fraternal twins Imrane and Mounira Omurou Ba graduated as valedictorian and salutatorian respectively from Central High School in the United States of America.

The pair thrived in high school as Imrane achieved a 4.5 Grade Point Average (GPA) and Mounira graduated with a 4.4 GPA.

Per Newsonyx, the twins entered America's school system in 2015 after moving from Niger in Africa to Maryland.

Photo of Imrane and Mounira Omurou Ba and an image used for the purpose of this story. Credit: newsonyx.com/Tara Moore.

Source: Getty Images

Overcoming their limitations

The duo was not only able to break the language barrier but also thrived in high school with the support of the Prince George County ESOL programme.

In an interview, Mounira who achieved salutatorian status admitted that she was surprised to learn they emerged top of their class.

''It's very surreal for me because I didn’t expect this much attention,'' said Mounira, according to Newsonyx.

Balancing their studies with extracurricular activities

The Oumarou Ba twins had to balance their studies with extracurricular activities in school. While Imrane played soccer, Mounira was the sports manager for her brother's soccer team but played on the girls' soccer team.

The twins desire to attend Louisiana State University, where Imran is seeking to study sports medicine. Mounira plans on studying international relations and political science.

Source: YEN.com.gh