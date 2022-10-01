Former legislator, Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, has made history as the first chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU)

The swearing-in ceremony of the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia happened on Friday

The ceremony was graced by former president John Agyekum Kufour, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and other dignitaries

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Former Defence Minister, Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, has been sworn in as the first chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU).

The inauguration of the former government official in the erstwhile Kufuor administration took place on Friday, making him the first chancellor since the university's conversion into a technical university a few years ago.

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia comes to the position with a vast experience in administration, teaching, medical practice, and understanding of the political economy.

Photos emerge as Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor becomes first chancellor of Kumasi Technical University. Credit: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Source: Facebook

He will help the university council achieve the vision of the university to ''be a world-class technical university devoted to science, technology, and entrepreneurship education'' through quality teaching, learning and research in engineering, science, technology, and entrepreneurship to promote industrial development in Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

John Agyekum Kufour, former president and brother of Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and former Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Oquaye, were some dignitaries who graced the occasion.

See the photos here.

Bawumia Unveils First Islamic Nursing Training College in Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia unveiled the first Islamic Nursing Training College in Ghana at Aplaku in the capital Accra on Saturday, March 19.

He was joined by the leadership of the Ahlus Sunnah wal Jamaa from Ghana and Nigeria for the opening ceremony. Even though Ghana has over 90 public nursing training colleges across the country, they are inadequate to meet the growing admission demands of senior high school (SHS) graduates.

The private sector, especially faith-based organisations, has played leading roles in complementing the government's efforts at expanding access to nursing training by establishing nursing schools - Bawumia said in a Facebook post that the Islamic Nursing Training School will offer more admission opportunities to young Ghanaians aspiring to be nurses.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh