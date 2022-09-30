One of Ghana's foremost media stations, TV3, has determined to award 12 of its longest-serving staff with two-bedroom houses each

The news was made on the occasion of TV3's 25th-anniversary celebration to mark their media operations in Ghana since 1997

Several netizens have celebrated the staff for sticking with TV3 through thick and thin and congratulated them on the two-bedroom houses they would be receiving

A statement made on Twitter by celebrated Ghanaian journalist and staff of TV3, Michael Oti Adjei, reveals that Ghanaian media giant TV3 would be rewarding twelve (12) of its longest-serving staff with two-bedroom houses each. This is to thank the staff for sticking with the company since it first began operations in 1997.

TV3 rewards its longest-serving staff.

Source: Facebook

The staff, nearing retirement, were recognized and awarded during TV3's 25th-anniversary celebration.

Many netizens thanked TV3 for their kind gesture and celebrated the staff for their new houses and their relentless commitment to the media company. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo jokingly asked:

What about those of us who have been watching for 25 years? Wey kind discrimination this!

Dodzi said:

Awesome and congrats to @tv3_ghana and those amazing 12 employees who have spent almost their working life with the station. #Loyaltypays

CHANGES CFC♌️ commented:

I’m sure Portia will get one p333 but can’t say same for Mundi

MANHIMSELF  opined:

Working for 25 years and getting a 2 bedroom apartment is grossly inadequate seriously.

Felix Romark said:

Wow God bless the management

Joshua Ocansey-Doe added:

First In News,Best In Entertainment

