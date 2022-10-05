A young man named Dxnnystone finally graduated from Columbia University after he refused to give in to his feelings of self-doubt

He recently took to his socials to share stunning graduation pictures as he shared his story about how he made it through the waves of uncertainties

Members of the cyber community who reacted to his posts were motivated as many celebrated his milestone

Dxnnystone disclosed that self-doubt nearly prevented him from submitting his graduate school application. He said he went through many ups and downs.

Photos and reactions as man graduates from Columbia University. Credit: dxnnystone.

Source: Twitter

Overcoming waves of uncertainties

''Your favourite scholar has now MASTERED it. This one is for my family, friends, and all of the kids who look like me. Ivy League grad baby! Through the waves of uncertainty, and many ups and downs, I made it.

''To think, I almost allowed my feelings of self-doubt to prevent me from submitting my grad school application. Yet, here I am,'' he said.

Dxnnystone splashed photos sporting his graduation gown. Netizens who took to the comment section of his posts were motivated as many celebrated his milestone.

Read some of the comments below:

Netizens reacted online

Scottie.poppin posted:

Congratulations handsome!

Elvissterling commented:

Huge congrats. This is a beautiful feeling!

Edieleanna posted:

CONGRATS Danny!

Source: YEN.com.gh