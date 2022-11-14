Kelly Rowland stunned her fans and followers with the recent pictures she shared on her pages

The singer and actress took to her Twitter and Instagram pages to show off her perfect figure in a figure-hugging gown

South Africans took to social media to joke about how radio personality Anele Mdoda must be feeling after seeing the Destiny's Child star looking like a dream

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It seems Anele Mdoda's name will forever pop up each time Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland shares stunning pictures on social media.

Kelly Rowland left her fans drooling after sharing snaps of her elegant gown online. Image:@kellyrowland

Source: UGC

Kelly recently left her followers gasping for air after posting stunning pictures from the B2B Gala.

The Coffee singer oozed elegance in a figure-hugging lilac gown. The stunning gown also featured a fish scale design at the top. Kelly Rowland's Instagram followers couldn't help but salivate at the gorgeous singer's look.

Stars like Eniko Hart, Khloe Kardashian and Lala Anthony took to the post's comments section to marvel at the look. South Africans also jumped into the comments section to joke about tagging Anele Mdoda on the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

@damoneroberts said:

"Classic, Beautiful and Damonified! ."

@khloekardashian commented:

"Ok, ok, ok. Wow!!!!! I am speechless! You are so incredibly beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@enikohart wrote:

"GORRRRRG!!! ."

@DjFlair_ added:

"Kodwa uphi u-Anele?"

@aleruchi_ said:

"Now Kelly, tell us what fountain of Beauty you are drinking from."

@KarenCo44205557 added:

"Kelly, you are more beautiful in the gown more beautiful yes, God."

@Spookiloo noted:

"One thing about your short hair will suit you no matter what from DC days ."

Juliet Ibrahim: Actress Slays in Hot Glittering Outfit; Fans Go Gaga over Video

In more entertainment news, YEN.com.gh also reported that actress Juliet Ibrahim showed the world she is one of the most sparkling personalities on the internet with her stunning ensemble.

The A-list Ghanaian movie personality uploaded a video shining in her outfit for the Leadership Excellence Awards 2022.

Juliet Ibrahim looked like a glittering goddess, dripping in her gold accessories and outfit from head to toe.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za