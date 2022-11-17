Tracy A. Osei, the wife of Kennedy Osei, has released some breathtaking photos on her official verified Instagram page, @aprilsveriown

In the photos, she was rocking an all-green attire as she flaunted her Rolls-Royce and gave off impeccable poses while sitting in it and standing by it

Many have gushed over how stunning she looked with lots of her fervent followers showering her with lovely messages

Tracy A. Osei, the wife of General Manager of Despite Media Kennedy Osei, has dropped stunning photos which she wore on the day her husband got called to the bar.

Tracy A. Osei. Photo Source: @aprilsveriown

Source: Instagram

In the carousel photos she dropped on her official Instagram page, @aprilsveriown, she was looking radiant in all-green as she posed with her Rolls Royce.

She wore a green pair of trousers, which she paired with a green blazer. To top her looks, she wore a green pair of heels.

To accessorise her entire look, she carried a green Alexander McQueen handbag. On the official website of Alexander McQueen, the bag is called The Short Story bag and it comes in different colours and textures.

On the website, the bag is priced at $2,190, which when converted with the current exchange rate costs a whopping GH₵ 31,873.24.

Ravishing photos of Tracy Osei gets many admiring her infectious beauty

rajalee remarked:

Okayyyyyttt!

completeeventznflowers commented:

We’re your redcarpet strut on us

zerah_star said:

Oga wife ❤️

maame_fosuaaaa commented:

Coussiinnn always giving pressuureeee

__royaldiva22 remarked:

Our hottest mother in town ❤️

zerah_star said:

Steady green like broccoli ❤️

ofosuaah_anim said:

Hey lady in green I’m blinded by your beauty ❤️

crystal_haze_events said:

A whole wife, minus NOTHING!!!! ❤️❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh