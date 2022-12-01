African-American diver, Kristen Hayden, has become the first Black woman to win a US national senior title

The trailblazer made history at the USA Diving Winter Nationals when she paired with Quinn Henninger for a victory

Hayden previously made history as the first Black-American diver to earn a bid to the World Championships in May in Japan

African-American diver, Kristen Hayden, has become the first Black woman to win a US national senior title at the USA Diving Winter Nationals.

The 23-year-old joined forces with Quinn Henninger for a victory in a mixed synchronised 3m springboard.

Kristen Hayden teams up with a colleague diver for victory

According to NBC Sports, Hayden and Henninger took the lead on their third dive of the competition. Their next two dives earned 7.0s and 7.5s for a total score of 286.86 points, three points ahead of Carson Tyler and Anne Fowler.

It was the first synchro competition together for the pair. Hayden joined Mike Wright as the only Black divers to win US national titles. Wright won on a 1m springboard in 2012.

Kristen Hayden is lost for words

Hayden was lost for words when she spoke about her recent accomplishment in an interview. ''I don’t think words can even describe the feeling,'' she said.

The recent feat adds to her list of achievements as she made history as the first Black-American diver to earn a bid to the World Championships in May in Japan. She was a team member at the 2016 Junior Worlds.

