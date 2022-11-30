Four years after he was shot in the neck and disabled, a young Black man has celebrated a major accomplishment

Howard Boone recently graduated with his undergraduate degree from St. Augustine’s University in the US

The resilient man with a physical disability was born whole but had to complete his university education bedridden

Before Howard Boone enrolled in St. Augustine’s University, he had never imagined life as a college student bedridden from the neck down.

Photos of Howard Boone. Credit: cbs17/https:/gofundme.com/f/howard-boone.

Four years ago, he was shot in the neck and disabled when someone fired into a crowd. After defying the odds, Boone recently graduated with his bachelor's degree.

Howard Boone studies in his hospital bed

With his assignments, emails, and research papers dictated painstakingly into the phone attached to the bed, where he lies collapsed from the neck down, he fought through tribulations after the near-death experience to achieve the accomplishment.

“I lost feeling… like, I lost everything. Everything I worked for just went away,” Boone said, per Spectrumlocal News.

Howard Boone overcomes life-threatening challenges

Boone depended on a ventilator to breathe, but it didn't stop him from accomplishing his quest to attain a university education.

Before the incident, he desired a career in the military as a former member of the Army Reserves. He used to jump from planes and planned on rising through the ranks of the military.

Then, during a 2018 trip to South Carolina, the unfortunate happened. Per Cbs17, someone started shooting into a crowd, and Boone, an innocent bystander, was hit in the neck.

In the years confined to his bed, he took to poetry, writing on gun violence as a coping mechanism. ''It was almost like therapy,'' he said.

While his dream of a military career is no longer possible, he graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice.

