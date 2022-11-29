Ghana's former president John Mahama has feted children of the New Life Children's Home in Nungua to mark his 64th birthday

The former president was captured on video donating a huge consignment of provisions such as bags of rice, cooking oils, biscuits, toilet rolls among others

John Mahama also donated sweets to the children who were excited by his presence on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Former president John Mahama has marked his 64th birthday on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, with kids at the New Life Children's Home in Nungua, a suburb of Accra.

A video posted by GH Hyper on Instagram captures the former president distributing sweets to dozens of children excited to see him.

The president also donated a huge consignment of provisions like bags of rice, oil, biscuits, toilet rolls, cooking oils among others to the children's home.

