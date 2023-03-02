Shamone Gore Panter, a 43-year-old Black woman, has returned to medical school to become a doctor

A 43-year-old Black woman, Shamone Gore Panter, has returned to medical school to achieve her dream of becoming a qualified doctor.

The mother of four had planned to enrol in medical school in 2007, but she ultimately took a different route. She was apprehensive about taking the MCAT, which is required for entrance to medical school.

Instead, she returned to school to earn a doctorate, beginning a career as an assistant lecturer at Cleveland State University and working at the Cleveland Clinic to study cardiovascular genetics.

Black mom of 4 Shamone Gore Panter starts medical school at Ohio State University. Photo credit: Today.com.

Source: UGC

What inspired Shamone Gore Panter's decision to return to school

After speaking with her pregnant niece about the COVID-19 vaccine, Gore Panter decided to return to school. She had successfully taught one of her family members about the vaccine, which rekindled her passion for pursuing a medical career.

"I thought, 'This is what I need to be doing every day," she said, according to TODAY.

Shamone Gore Panter balances her studies with raising her kids

The Cleveland native put her head down and prepared for the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT). She received a score of above 500 and was accepted into Ohio State University for a three-year programme.

Gore Panter, who will graduate with a medical degree in 2025 and practice family medicine, juggles her education with caring for her three children, aged 7, 17, and 20. She is living proof that changing course may be done at any time.

