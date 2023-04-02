A female diminutive dancer who is petite and confident has sparked a frenzy with her coordinated dance routines with a group

Fittedstackz guided the vibrant group through the moves while dancing in her vibrant choice of attire

Some people expressed admiration for her while others were astounded by her vigor in the comments area

A pretty diminutive lady named Fittedstackz displayed confidence and synchronised dance moves as she effortlessly jammed to a vibey tune.

The vivacious lady performed coordinated moves with a group of dancers, showcasing her dance skills and trendy vibes.

Fittedstackz's look

Fittedstackz exhibited outstanding flexibility and moves while flaunting her flawless appearance in a colourful outfit over long jeans in the footage.

Diminutive lady exhibits dance moves in video. Photo credit: Cupid.

Source: Facebook

People trooped the comments to admire the unique performance and wardrobe choices. While some Facebook users were stunned by her energy, others gushed over her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Fittedstackz

Tiara Alfred said:

I love this lady.

Rochelle Elliott Coleman commented:

Love it! I love her positive vibes.

Helen Houston said:

Yes, she is so Beautiful and can really Dance !! I like her out fit shes, good!

Renee Alize Rucker posted:

She's so beautiful. I love her spirit.

Gladys Worthy reacted:

You go, Queen! Love this!! Your Energy/ Vibes are ￼positive!! You know you can dance! Beat the crowd out each time. This girl with the white shirt was trying to block you out. She could have stayed off the dance floor until training! Live it.

Josie Etienne said:

All those tall people need to move cause I only want to see her moves. Homegirl is beautiful all the way.

Pearl Ingleton posted:

That's having confidence in yourself that God made everyone in his image, so bee content.

14KPA Comedy said:

She dances very well and is so pretty. Wow, that's good.

SamBRIGHT said:

Love your energy. Nice look.

Source: YEN.com.gh