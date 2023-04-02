Valerie Obaze, the daughter of Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has the internet buzzing after she dropped a stunning no-makeup video on Instagram

She displayed her lovely skin and fashion choice in the clip, which had her large following praising her beauty

Many of her ardent admirers expressed their adoration for her incredibly cute natural appearance

Valerie Obaze, daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has shown off her natural looks in a video on her Instagram account.

In the clip, she flaunted her lovely flawless complexion. Her skin was so smooth without blemish.

Valerie's candid moments

Valerie Obaze showed her unblemished beauty in a neatly-decorated bathroom with fine furnishing.

Valerie Obaze shows off her face with no makeup in video. Photo credit: valerieoba.

The president's daughter captured the rare candid moment of her natural glowing face without makeup.

Unlike most videos on her Instagram account, where she exhibits her classy fashion credentials, the no-makeup footage showed her without the beauty-enhancing product.

Fans of Valerie have complimented her gorgeous looks. YEN.com.gh selected some of the remarks below:

Fans gush over Valerie

Nicoleansoni said:

Gorgeous skin!

Opukua commented:

Ze best for skin.

Naami said:

Ageless queen. You are naturally beautiful.

