Aniya Richardson, a motivated student from North Carolina in the US, has earned admission letters from 28 colleges

Also, the teen was offered a whopping $2.1 million in scholarships to support her university studies

Howard University, UNC Charlotte, Clemson, Spelman College, and Tuskegee University have all extended offers to Richardson

A brilliant North Carolina student, Aniya Richardson, has received acceptance letters from 28 colleges with $2.1 million in scholarship offers.

The teenager achieved her most significant accomplishment with the acceptance letter to further her education.

Aniya Richardson to graduate high school with a 4.2 GPA

Aside from excelling academically, Richardson is a self-taught musician who loves to play the guitar.

“I started teaching myself guitar. I did violin my first year, and then I tried to learn drums this year, and I’m getting the hang of it,” she said, per WWCB Charlotte.

Richardson is in her books when she is not playing music or learning new skills. The West Cabarrus High School senior is set to graduate this spring with a 4.2 GPA.

In addition to earning top grades at school, Richardson participates in extracurricular activities. She participates in her school's marching band, the National Spanish Honor Society, and Future Business Leaders of America.

She has received offers from Tuskegee University, Spelman College, UNC Charlotte, Howard University, and UNC Charlotte. But is still awaiting letters from a few more universities before deciding which one she will attend.

Richardson wants to inspire others

The teen wants to encourage others, particularly her family members, by showing them they can succeed.

“I want just to take that pathway and have [them] follow in my footsteps so [they] could be successful as well,” said Aniya.

Richardson's family supports her by starting a GoFundMe to help pay for unforeseen college fees. At the same time, the adolescent finalises her college plans and completes her final semester of high school.

To support her road to college, click here.

