Rihanna posted four photos of her son on Twitter, showing the fun they had over the Easter weekend

The famous American singer also gushed about her baby's cuteness in her trending Twitter caption

Many of Rihanna's fans also couldn't stop talking about their fave's son's adorable behaviour and handsomeness

Rihanna flaunted her cute son on social media and had many people in their feelings about how cute the baby is.

Rihanna's son went viral after the 'Diamonds' singer shared his snaps. Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images and @Rihanna/TikTok

Source: UGC

Riri gave birth to her son in 2022, and A$AP Rocky fathers the bundle of joy. The Umbrella hitmaker seems to enjoy motherhood as she announced during her Super Bowl performance that she's pregnant again.

Rihanna shows off her son on Twitter

Rihanna recently took to Twitter to share four photos of her son sitting outside on grass surrounded by bunnies. According to People, the images were taken over Easter, and Riri was excited to spend her first Easter with her baby.

Rihanna's fans show love to her son

It didn't take long for Rihanna's fans, dubbed the Navy, to flood the comments section. Many fans commented on the baby's cuteness, saying:

@Phoenixrisng40 said:

"This is the sweetest!"

@elleam07 shared:

"Look at him sitting all casually rich, not a care in the world "

@jooniejewels posted:

"His little curls! "

@Scott_Hybrid08 replied:

"He is such a sunshine "

@Yunnis734042741 commented:

"What a cutie."

@DruTiana wrote:

"This woman's kid is too fine "

@car_vaune_a also said:

"I just know his necklace cost 20x more than my net worth."

@sunflowegoddess added:

"Her baby looks like every Caribbean baby. I love it. He’s so cute."

