Pharrell Williams is celebrating his 50th birthday, and the internet is buzzing about his big milestone

Heartwarming birthday messages are pouring in for the US musician and designer on social media

A lot of Twitter users wrote about how great he looks for a 50-year-old and begged for his skincare routine

Pharrell Williams celebrates 50th birthday, netizens in disbelief

Pharrell Lanscilo Williams marked his 50th birthday on April 5, and fans are giving the award-winning musician his flowers online.

The American artist has carved an illustrious career as a record producer, rapper, singer, and songwriter. Recently the Grammy winner was appointed as the Creative Director of Menswear at Louis Vuitton.

Tweeps enquire about Pharrell Williams' beauty secrets

Pharrell's impact in the entertainment industry has reached worldwide audiences and is getting all the love on his 50th birthday.

His youthful appearance was a hot topic, and people were interested in how he maintained the fresh look year after year.

The rapper shared his skincare routine for GQ two years ago, and the video got 2.3 million views. This proved how millions of gents want to age gracefully like Pharrell.

Netizens wish Pharrell a happy birthday on Twitter

@Fizzy_renzel said:

"Youngest 50-year-old in the world."

@SupremeFather0 suggested:

"Use his recent picture and stop acting like that man ain’t ageing."

@Ademiici wrote:

"Again, the brother needs to drop the anti-aging elixir formula."

@YvanTTV stated:

"No way! Bro looks like he just left college you know."

@Deribb posted:

"Man age ain’t moved an inch since 2000."

@juliethardt asked:

"He is 50? I am black and I have cracked."

@RoninRoan added:

"How's he 50, he should be 30 something. Time ain't fair bro."

