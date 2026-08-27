The US Department of State outlined the full process for eligible Americans to renew their passports through an official online portal

The agency warned that fraudulent websites, including some with 'Gov' in their name, are not authorised to process online renewal applications

Not all American passport holders qualify for online renewal, as the Department of State listed six conditions applicants must meet

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The US Department of State has detailed the steps, requirements, and costs involved in renewing an American passport online, providing clarity for citizens looking to use the government's official digital process.

US shares how to renew one's American passport online. Photo Credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the Department of State, only one government-authorised portal exists for submitting online passport renewal applications. The agency cautioned Americans that third-party websites and companies offering similar services may be operating fraudulently, charging unnecessary fees and compromising applicants' personal data.

This warning extends to platforms that include "Gov" in their name but do not end in ".gov," as only domains ending in that suffix are legitimate government sites.

Who qualifies for US online passport renewal

The online renewal option is not available to all passport holders. Applicants must meet all six conditions to be eligible.

The passport being renewed must be a 10-year book that is expiring within one year or has already expired within the past five years. The applicant must be 25 years of age or older, must not be updating personal details such as their name or gender, and must not have any travel plans for at least six weeks from the date of submission, as online applications cannot be processed on an expedited basis.

Additionally, applicants must be physically present in a U.S. state or territory when they submit the form, and the passport in question must not be damaged, mutilated, or previously reported lost or stolen. Those who do not meet all these conditions can still renew by mail or by visiting a passport agency in person.

Fees and what to prepare before applying

Before beginning the application, the Department of State advises gathering the current passport, a credit or debit card, a digital passport photo, a Social Security number, and emergency contact details.

The applicable fees are as follows: a passport book costs $130 (approximately GH₵1,400), a passport card is $30 (GH₵300), and a combined book and card application runs $160 (GH₵1,792). An optional one- to three-day delivery service is available for an additional $23.36 (GH₵257).

Applicants should note that the passport submitted during the process will be cancelled once the application is handled and can no longer be used for travel. However, the Department of State advises against mailing in the expired passport, as it can still function as proof of citizenship.

The entire application must be completed by the applicant personally. No third-party service is permitted to fill in or submit the form on someone else's behalf. Those who encounter technical difficulties during the process can contact the National Passport Information Centre at 877-487-2778.

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Source: YEN.com.gh