The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) outlined five structured pathways through which foreign nationals can obtain permanent residence

Each employment-based Green Card category targets a specific level of qualification, from extraordinary ability to immigrant investors

USCIS noted that Green Card availability varies depending on annual visa limits and the applicant's country of birth, not citizenship

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The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has outlined five distinct employment-based categories for foreign nationals seeking a Green Card, officially known as lawful permanent residence.

The US sets conditions foreigners must meet for employment-based Green Cards. Photo source: @donaldjtrump, @ustravel

Source: Getty Images

US immigration law structures these pathways around professional qualifications and backgrounds, offering eligible workers a formal route to live and work in the country on a permanent basis.

The 5 employment-based Green Card categories

The first category, EB-1, is reserved for priority workers. It covers individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary ability in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics, as well as outstanding professors, researchers, and multinational executives or managers. The EB-2 category targets professionals with advanced degrees or those who possess exceptional ability in their field. Notably, this category also includes a national interest waiver option, which allows qualified individuals to skip the standard employer sponsorship requirement if their work is considered broadly beneficial to the United States. EB-3 covers skilled workers, professionals holding at least a bachelor's degree, and individuals performing unskilled but non-seasonal, non-temporary labour. The EB-4 category is designed for special immigrants, a broad classification that brings together religious workers, certain broadcasters, Iraqi and Afghan nationals who previously served alongside the US government, and other groups defined under immigration law. Rounding out the five pathways is EB-5, which targets immigrant investors. To qualify, applicants must commit a substantial amount of capital to a new commercial enterprise that generates jobs for American workers.

How Green Card application process works

Foreign nationals already residing in the United States can apply for permanent residence through the adjustment of status process using Form I-485. Those outside the country must go through consular processing at a US embassy or consulate in their home country.

Each category carries its own distinct eligibility requirements, and the availability of visas within each category can differ based on annual caps and the applicant's country of birth rather than their current citizenship.

USCIS has advised prospective applicants to thoroughly review the full eligibility criteria for their relevant category before submitting any application.

Source: YEN.com.gh