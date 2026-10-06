Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn has received a life sentence without parole for murdering his wife

The former music pastor cried and apologised to his family but continued to maintain his innocence

Prosecutors said he staged a break-in to blame an intruder for Ashley Flynn’s death

Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn, in Ohio.

Caleb Flynn apologises to his family as he receives a life sentence for his wife’s murder. Image credit: Freepik, AKte187

Source: UGC

The 40-year-old former music pastor received the sentence on Monday, October 5, 2026, following a jury’s guilty verdict on September 29.

Ashley, 37, was killed at the couple’s home in Tipp City on February 16. Their two daughters were inside the house when the shooting occurred.

Caleb Flynn cries during sentencing

Flynn became emotional as he addressed the court, reading prepared remarks while wearing an orange prison uniform and handcuffs.

He apologised to his daughters and his wife’s family, acknowledging that his decisions had caused pain and asking for forgiveness.

However, he maintained that he had not killed Ashley and said he would continue fighting to prove his innocence.

Judge Jeannine Pratt criticised his deceit and manipulation, saying he could have ended the marriage without taking Ashley’s life.

Statements from the couple’s daughters were also read during the hearing. One said she did not intend to visit him in prison, while the other questioned why he had killed their mother.

Prosecutors detail staged break-in

Prosecutors said Flynn shot Ashley while she slept and arranged the scene to suggest an intruder had entered their home.

He subsequently called emergency services and blamed a burglar for the killing. Police arrested him three days later.

Watch the TikTok video below:

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence of an affair with Alleigha Botner, who testified about messages in which Flynn discussed wanting his wife dead.

His defence challenged the prosecution’s evidence, but jurors found him guilty of all nine charges, including aggravated murder and tampering with evidence.

Flynn appeared briefly on American Idol in 2013. Ashley, a schoolteacher and volleyball coach, had encouraged him to pursue his ambition on the programme.

Diddy lands in solitary after prison fight

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Combs spent time in solitary confinement in July 2026 following a physical altercation with another inmate at Fort Dix.

Insiders said it began as a shoving match and turned into a fistfight before prison staff stepped in. His projected release date has since shifted several times, with Bureau of Prisons records now listing January 21, 2028.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh