Ronaldinho posted a heartfelt message to Lionel Messi after the Argentine captain played his final game for the national team

Messi signed off with a goal and two assists in Argentina's 3-0 win over Benin at the Monumental Stadium on October 6

The 39-year-old ends his international career as Argentina's all-time leader in caps, goals and assists

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has honoured Lionel Messi following the Argentine's retirement from international football.

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner shared a deeply personal message that touched on their shared journey from childhood ambitions to becoming world champions.

Ronaldinho sends an emotional tribute to Lionel Messi after his international retirement. Photos by Marcos Brindicci and Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

Messi's farewell match for Argentina

Messi made his final appearance for Argentina on Tuesday, October 6, in a 3-0 victory over Benin at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, where more than 85,000 supporters gathered to bid farewell to their captain, according to Sky Sports.

The 39-year-old departed the international stage in fitting fashion, setting up Nicolás Otamendi and Nico Paz before converting a penalty to score his 126th goal for Argentina.

The appearance was also his 208th cap for the national side, extending his own record.

Speaking to the crowd after the match, Messi said:

"I love all of you, and I will miss all of you. I am proud to be Argentine."

Ronaldinho pays emotional tribute

Ronaldinho, who lined up alongside Messi during their time together at Barcelona, reflected on what the Argentine meant to him personally and to the sport as a whole.

In a public message, he wrote on Instagram:

"What a pleasure and what joy to have been part of your story from the very first day, brother! You made us smile and enjoy football so much!!!

"Your name is in the history of your country, of the whole world... Only we know the joy we felt when we fulfilled our childhood dream, representing our entire nation and being world champions!!!!

"You gave everything for your team and for your country... I understand you perfectly, and I know that everything related to family makes us rethink things... Enjoy life, brother. I wish you the best, today and always."

Messi concluded his 21-year international career holding every major record for Argentina, finishing with 208 caps, 126 goals and 70 assists, per Transfermarkt.

His trophy cabinet with the national side includes a FIFA World Cup, two Copa América titles, a Finalissima and an Olympic gold medal, a collection that cements his standing as the greatest player in the country's history.

Cristian Romero named Argentina captain

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Lionel Scaloni has named Cristian Romero as Argentina’s new captain following Lionel Messi’s retirement from international football.

The Atlético Madrid defender previously served as the team’s third captain behind Messi and Nicolás Otamendi.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh