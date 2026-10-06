Harry Kane moved to the top of the Ballon d'Or 2026 rankings with a 48% chance after a dominant England UEFA Nations League campaign

Lamine Yamal slipped to second place after failing to score in Spain's 2-1 comeback win over Croatia on Tuesday

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Rodri round out the top five as the award ceremony draws closer

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Harry Kane has claimed the top spot in the latest Ballon d'Or 2026 rankings, overtaking Lamine Yamal following a remarkable UEFA Nations League (UNL) window for England that yielded six goals in four matches.

The Bayern Munich forward now holds the highest probability of winning the most prestigious individual award in football, edging ahead of Yamal, who sits second.

The 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings shift as Harry Kane moves up while Lamine Yamal drops. Photos by Francesco Scaccianoce - UEFA, Catherine Steenkeste and Paul Harding - The FA.

Source: Getty Images

Harry Kane's record-breaking UNL window

Kane set the tone early by netting in England's 3-2 defeat against Spain. He overcame the disappointment by scoring as Thomas Tuchel's men defeated Czechia 2-0.

He upped the ante by bagging two goals in the Three Lions' 7-0 thrashing of Croatia, then repeated the feat in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Czechia.

The six goals across the four fixtures pushed his international tally to 91 and saw him equal Peter Shilton's record of 125 caps for England, adding further weight to his campaign for the prestigious individual honour.

The timing proved significant. With the Ballon d'Or ceremony approaching, Kane has reminded everyone of his quality at the highest level of international football, although the voting window has ended.

Lamine Yamal's lead evaporates

Yamal entered the break in fine form at Barcelona. The 19-year-old scored against England and netted twice against Croatia before adding another against Czechia.

However, the Barcelona forward was unable to find the net in Spain's 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia on October 6, with Mikel Merino's brace earning the win.

That blank proved costly in the rankings on Polymarket, allowing Kane to step ahead and transform what had been a comfortable Yamal lead into a two-point gap favouring the England captain.

Mbappe, Messi and Olise also in contention

Kylian Mbappe sits third in the current standings, with Lionel Messi fourth and Rodri fifth.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia occupies sixth place, Ousmane Dembele seventh, and Michael Olise, Erling Haaland and Fabian Ruiz complete the top 10.

Olise also caught the eye during the international break. He assisted France's only goal in the 1-0 win against Turkey, then grabbed the match-winner against Belgium.

The Bayern Munich star followed it up with the equaliser against Italy then turned on the style against Belgium in the reverse fixture. He climbed off the bench to score a brace and bag an assist in the 4-1 win.

Nonetheless, the race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or has narrowed sharply, with Kane and Yamal separated by the slimmest of margins heading into the final stretch.

Below is the full ranking, per data from Polymarket:

Rank Player Probability 1 Harry Kane 48% 2 Lamine Yamal 46% 3 Kylian Mbappe 2% 4 Lionel Messi 2% 5 Rodri 1% 6 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia <1% 7 Ousmane Dembele <1% 8 Michael Olise <1% 9 Erling Haaland <1% 10 Fabian Ruiz <1%

Kane leads Ballon d’Or goal contributions

In another publication, YEN.com.gh ranked the top five Ballon d’Or 2026 contenders by their combined goal contributions, with Harry Kane leading the chart with 81 goals and assists for Bayern Munich and England.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé follow in second and third, while Michael Olise completes the surprising top five.

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Source: YEN.com.gh