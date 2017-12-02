A pretty nurse based in the United States of America has popped up with stunning photos on social media

In the photos, the nurse identified on Instagram as DB Curves, have her showing off her well-endowed structure

The photos of the nurse have stirred loads of reactions from her over 600,000 followers on the photo-sharing app

A lady who has been identified as an African woman based in the United States is taking social media by storm with her photos.

The photos which show her very impressive physique and attractive shape have got many tongues wagging.

The beautiful lady, known as DB Curves on social medial, is said to be a nurse and her Instagram handle suggests she is a mother.

DB Curves has been turning heads on social media with her stunning photos Photo source: @dbcurves

It is uncommon to see ladies in her profession with such shapes and social media cannot just gloss over it.

Check out some of her stunning photos below:

1. She rocks a denim jacket on a jumpsuit and denim boots to perfection:

2. She seems to be a fitness addict:

3. This black t-shirt over white leggings makes her look perfect:

4. Even in scrubs, she looks shapely:

5. A fine pose in jeans trousers:

6. This mini dress and boots combination looks good on her:

7. It is an exquisite orange look with a matching pose:

8. When she decided to go 'crazy' a bit:

9. Another look for the gym:

10. The back and side pose:

Social media users react to DB Curves photos

Many social media users have been impressed by DB's good looks and have praised her. Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh sighted under her photos.

dousecarl said:

"Nice. Everything."

rentalkiing said:

"This the finest woman on Instagram."

keepitrealhood said:

"Don't ever worry about them haters saying to lose weight because ur giving them all the way to the bank!!! Money talk bull walk facts!!!!!"

mr.sauce483 said:

"You madd dope girl."

We bet she would be saving a lot of lives if her character and professionalism is half as beautiful as her shape.

