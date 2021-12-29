Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels, is showing off her wealth on social media just to update her fans

The actress shared a collection of black expensive automobiles and declared the colour as her favourite

In the short video, her son Munir was playing around in the compound as his mother showed off the cars

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is making her followers on Snapchat go green with envy as she flaunted a collection of her black cars.

The wife of billionaire Ned Nwoko shared a short video of six exotic black automobiles in their compound and hinted that the colour is their favourite car colour.

In the video, her cute son, Munir, was walking around the vehicles that includes, 2 G-wagons, Lexus, Prado Jeep, and a Mercedes Benz.

Regina captioned the video as:

"Black definitely our fav car colour."

Check out the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the video and some of them said they want the root of evil as well.

We captured some of the comments, read below:

Faithalex2017:

"Na wA ooo, our own car color na white."

Nneoma7:

"Heaven is the goal. all this does not matter."

Breezy411f:

"When you’ve gotten to this certain level then you would realize that money really isn’t every of all thing."

Awena_moonstone:

"She's been showing off a lot of material things lately ...is everything okay?"

Fabulousprecee:

"Money is good. A good and impactful life with money is good. We live once so, let's make the most of it."

Kin___dave:

"Money wey be root of all evil . Nor be the same money dey make person happy so! Abi you nor see cars, big cars. God abeg separate the root from the evil and send me that root make I take cook soup chop tomorrow Morning."

Regina tensions social media with videos of private jet

In a related development, Nigeria's most popular news site, Legit.ng, earlier reported that Regina Daniels is living up to her billionaire wife standard and she does not hesitate to flaunt it on social media.

The actress took to Instagram to reveal her recent means of transportation, a private jet and luxury ride she took on her arrival

Regina is known for enjoying her life to the fullest not minding criticism from Nigerians.

