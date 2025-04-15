Ghanaian dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale, has opened up about relocating to Nigeria

Shatta Wale spoke about how Ghanaians lack appreciation for his craft and influence in Africa

Some social media users have commented on Shatta Wale's viral video, which has become the talk of the town

Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale, recently expressed his desire to relocate to Nigeria, citing feelings of underappreciation from some Ghanaians towards successful and talented individuals.

This statement follows his hosting of Nigerian social media influencer Peller at his residence, where they spent time together in various locations in Accra.

Shatta Wale shares plans to relocate to Nigeria in a viral video. Photo credit: @shattawalenima.

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale criticised Ghanaians for their constant criticism of his achievements, declaring his intention to sell his property in Ghana and purchase real estate in Nigeria.

The award-winning musician mentioned wanting a Nigerian name and indicated plans to acquire a Nigerian passport.

He expressed frustration over perceptions surrounding his wealth, stating:

"Nigeria, please tell President Tinubu or your government so that I can get a Nigerian passport. This is a toilet country because they don’t appreciate successful people. I want to sell my house here and buy properties in Nigeria."

"You people should give me a Nigerian name because Ghana is a stupid country. If I buy a house, they say it is not mine, even when I buy a car, they say it is not mine. Ghana is a stupid country, and I want to relocate.”

The video of Shatta Wale talking about his plans to relocate to Nigeria is below:

Shatta Wale writes emotional message to Peller

Shatta Wale has publicly thanked Peller for his visit and shared a message on Instagram expressing well wishes for the content creator's return to Nigeria.

Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat, arrived in Ghana on April 10, 2025, following an invitation from Shatta Wale.

His arrival at Kotoka International Airport was met with enthusiasm, and he was transported in a luxury vehicle to one of Shatta Wale’s homes, where they enjoyed several days of friendship and activities together.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

samueladegunloye01

"Big shatta we love you here in Nigeria; peller left us with no option than loving you more…. Whoever he loves we love. King shatta 🙌🙌🙌."

uncle_quartey

"The king prove and build something huge on Shattapeller celebration Nigeria won't forget you king indeed you're are the chosen one from God aswear."

500wild___

"STREET KING 👑 Africa Dancehall KinG 🔥🔥🔥."

iam_.evanstiger007

"We love you Nigerians love you 😍 ❤️ 😘 ♥️ 💙."

1200weedbabii

"Long live Shatta Wale 🙌🙌🙌🙌."

rhymino_awagaboy

"A very wise man 🤍. If Ghana 🇬🇭 no won give you flowers , we Nigerians we go pack am give you 🔥."

tashacheekz

"@shattawalenima has not only defused potential tension between Ghana & Nigeria by inviting Africa’s Best Streamer @peller089 but also reinforced his image as an approachable, high-spirited celebrity."

Check out the post below:

