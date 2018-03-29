50 Bible verses about the resurrection of Jesus to read this Easter

Easter is when Christians come together to remember Jesus Christ's death and resurrection. It's a season that gives Christian believers hope that when Jesus was sacrificed, God finally forgave our sins. Learn about Bible verses about the resurrection of Jesus that you can read this Easter.

Christians regard Easter as the holiest day of the year. Each year, the holiday is not observed on the same day and is regarded as a movable feast. At the moment, all Christian denominations agree on calculating the date. Easter is observed on the first Sunday following the first full moon, which occurs on or after March 21st.

Bible verses about the resurrection of Jesus

Are you looking for Bible verses about Easter? Here are some below.

Catholic Easter quotes from the Bible

Christians cherish Easter scriptures because they choose to believe in Christ's deeds. The Christian faith is built on the foundation of these holy messages. Here are a few simple resurrection Bible verses that every Christian should be familiar with.

Acts 3:15: You killed the author of life, but God raised him from the dead. We are witnesses of this.

Acts 4:33: With great power, the apostles continued to testify to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. And God's grace was so powerfully at work in them all.

John 11:25: Jesus said to her, I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die.

Mark 15: 32: Let this Messiah, this king of Israel, come down from the cross that we may see and believe. Those crucified with him also heaped insults on him.

Romans 8:34: Who then is the one who condemns? No one. Christ Jesus, who died, more than that, who was raised to live, is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us.

Ephesians 1:20: He exerted when he raised Christ from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly realms.

Philippians 2:8And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death, even death on a cross!

Colossians 1:13-14: For he has rescued us from the dominion of darkness and brought us into the kingdom of the Son he loves, 14 in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.

Philippians 3:20–21: But our citizenship is in heaven, and from it, we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will transform our lowly body to be like his glorious body, by the power that enables him even to subject all things to himself.

Matthew 28:5-7: Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell his disciples he has risen from the dead and is going ahead of you into Galilee. There you will see him. Now I have told you.

Luke 24: 5-7: In their fright, the women bowed down with their faces to the ground, but the men said, why do you look for the living among the dead? He is not here; he has risen! Remember how he told you while he was still with you in Galilee. Therefore, the Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified, and be raised again on the third day.

Easter Bible verses for kids

Kids, too, ought to be taught Bible verses about the resurrection of the dead. This acts as a good foundation for their Christianity and belief in the death and resurrection of Jesus. Below are resurrection Sunday scriptures that are easy for kids to comprehend.

John 3:16: For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

John 11:25: Jesus said to her, I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die.

John 14:6: Jesus answered I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.

1 Peter 1:3: Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! He has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead in his great mercy.

Matthew 28:6: He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.

1 Corinthians 15:3-4: For what I received, I passed on to you as of first importance: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures.

1 Corinthians 15:20: But Christ has indeed been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep.

2 Corinthians 5:17: Therefore, the new creation has come if anyone is in Christ. The old has gone; the new is here!

Romans 10:9: If you declare with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.

1 Thessalonians 4:14: We believe that he died and rose again, so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.

Mark 16: 5-6: As they entered the tomb, they saw a young man dressed in a white robe sitting on the right side, and they were alarmed. Don't be alarmed. You are looking for Jesus the Nazarene, who was crucified. He has risen! He is not here. See the place where they laid him.

Luke 23: 46-47: Father, I commit my soul into your hands. When he had said this, he breathed his last. Then, seeing what had happened, the centurion praised God and said this was a righteous man.

Matthew 20:18-19: We are going up to Jerusalem, and the Son of Man will be delivered over to the chief priests and the law teachers. They will condemn him to death 19 and hand him over to the Gentiles to be mocked, flogged, and crucified. Then, on the third day, he will be raised to life!

Bible verses about the resurrection of believers

Easter verses in the Bible speak about Jesus as the sacrificial lamb. They also offer hope to Christians that there is life after death. Here are a few resurrection scriptures.

John 11:25-26: I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me will live even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in Me will never die. Do you believe this?

Luke 20: 35-36: But those who are considered worthy to attain to that age and the resurrection from the dead, neither marry nor are given in marriage; for they cannot even die anymore, because they are like angels, and are sons of God, being sons of the resurrection.

Daniel 12: 3: Those who have insight will shine brightly like the brightness of the expanse of heaven, and those who lead the many to righteousness, like the stars forever and ever.

John 5: 24- 25: Truly, truly, I say to you, he who hears My word, believes Him who sent Me, has eternal life, and does not come into judgment, but has passed out of death into life. Truly, truly, I say to you, an hour is coming and now is when the dead will hear the voice of the Son of God, and those who hear will live.

Roman 6:5: For if we have become united with Him in the likeness of His death, certainly we shall also be in the likeness of His resurrection.

John 6:39: This is the will of Him who sent Me, that of all that He has given Me I lose nothing, but raise it on the last day.

Acts 26: 23: That the Christ was to suffer, and that because of His resurrection from the dead, He would be the first to proclaim light both to the Jewish people and the Gentiles.

Romans 6:9: Now, if we have died with Christ, we believe that we shall also live with Him.

1 Corinthians 15: 20-23: Now Christ has been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those asleep. For since by a man came death, by a man also came the resurrection of the dead. Therefore, as in Adam, all die and will be made alive in Christ.

1 Corinthians 6:14: Now God has not only raised the Lord but will also raise us through His power.

1 Corinthians 15:49: Just as we have borne the image of the earthy, we will also bear the divine image.

Bible verses about resurrection of the dead KJV

Here are some death, burial and resurrection scriptures from the King James Version. They also include the resurrection verses in the Old Testament of the Holy Bible.

Luke 24:5-6: And as they were afraid, and bowed their faces to the earth, they said, Why seek ye the living among the dead? He is not here but is risen.

John 5:25: Verily, verily, I say unto you, The hour is coming, and now is, when the dead shall hear the voice of the Son of God: and they that hear shall live.

Mark 8:31: And he began to teach them that the Son of man must suffer many things, and be rejected of the elders, and of the chief priests, and scribes, and be killed, and after three days rise again.

Mark 16:6: And he saith unto them, Be not affrighted: Ye seek Jesus of Nazareth, which was crucified: he has risen; he is not here: behold the place where they laid him.

1 Corinthians 15:21: For since by man came death, by a man also came to the resurrection of the dead.

John 12:23-25: And Jesus answered them, saying, The hour has come, that the Son of man should be glorified. Verily, I say unto you, Except a corn of wheat falls into the ground and dies, it abideth alone: but it brings forth much fruit if it dies. Therefore, he that loveth his life shall lose it; and he that hateth his life in this world shall keep it unto life eternal.

Romans 6:4-5: Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so, we also should walk in newness of life. If we have been planted together in the likeness of his death, we shall also be in the likeness of his resurrection.

Luke 20:36: Neither can they die anymore: for they are equal unto the angels; and are the children of God, the children of the resurrection.

1 Corinthians 15:26-27: The last enemy that shall be destroyed is death. For he hath put all things under his feet. But when he saith all things are put under him, it is manifest that he is excepted, which put all things under him.

Romans 4:24-25: But for us also, to whom it shall be imputed if we believe on him that raised Jesus our Lord from the dead; Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification.

Philippians 3:10: That I may know him, the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death.

Romans 8:11: But if the Spirit of him that raised Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you.

John 6:40: And this is the will of him that sent me, that everyone who seeth the Son, and believeth on him, may have everlasting life: and I will raise him at the last day.

Matthew 27:53: And came out of the graves after his resurrection, went into the holy city, and appeared unto many.

Job 19:25: For I know that my redeemer liveth and that he shall stand at the latter day upon the earth.

Bible verses about the resurrection of Jesus contain the good news about the resurrection of Christ. In addition, the verses remind us of God's love and promise to humanity.

