Godfred, a gentleman who comes from Dansoman, has advised that DNA tests are performed before children are given birth certificates

This was after Godfred's wife told him after 15 years that the child they raised together was not his

According to Godfred, he had made a lot of sacrifices for the girl including receiving her in his own arms at birth

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A gentleman in Ghana simply identified as Godfred from Dansoman has recounted an emotional experience he had with his wife after the birth of 'his daughter'.

Calling into a program on Joy 99.7 FM, Godfred said when the woman was pregnant, he made a lot of sacrifices to be there for both her and the unborn baby.

"I took her [my wife] to the labour ward, she even delivered into my hands, I named the child and everything," he narrated on the show.

Sad man covering his face Photo credit: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

However, 15 years after making so many sacrifices, Godfred's wife came to confess that the child was never for and since then, she has blocked all means of communication between Godfred.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The heartbroken man used the occasion to advise that DNA tests are performed even before children a named and their birth certificates are created.

Social media reactions

Below were some comments Ghanaians shared after listening to Godfred's story.

Richard Mortey said:

But when so-called opinion leaders in society, religious leaders, and females activists keep quiet on this.

Sylvia Dankwa indicated:

All the time the women who are termed as "good humble girls",won't ask for money...Won't ask for anything...They are the ones that lie the most about these things...

Kobina Amoafo Okyireh stated:

I totally agree with this gentleman, I feel his pain! I don’t think I can take care of a child this long and later find out the child isn’t mine.. eiii

Watch the video below

Man finds out the child is not his after 7 years

A man, Eguveso Enifome, has gone online to cry out after a 7-year-old child said to be his was found out not to be so after a DNA test.

Enifome in one of the several videos he shared on his Facebook page, however, admitted that he was intimate with the woman before she got pregnant.

Source: Yen Newspaper