Incubator I donated is saving lives - Okudzeto Ablakwa happily brags

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has paid a visit to a hospital in his constituency where he earlier donated an incubator.

In a post he shared on his Facebook page, he said he was excited when doctors invited him to see how his act of kindness is helping save lives.

In his post, he added that everyone has the capacity to put a smile on the face of others and a little kindness is what the world needs.

Incubators I donated is saving lives - Okudzeto Ablakwa happily brags Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

"Such great joy when doctors invite you to come see how incubators you donated are saving precious lives. We all have the capacity to put smiles on the faces of others. A little kindness from all of us is only what our world needs. Do have awesome week folks," he wrote.

Below are some pictures of his visit to the hospital

1. Ablakwa pictured speaking to a doctor at the health facility.

2. A picture of the incubator donated to the health facility.

3. Ablakwa looking on as a nurse attends to a baby in the incubator.

4. A nurse at the facility checking on the baby under observation.

5. Ablakwa carrying one of the beneficiaries of his incubator.

His post drew a lot of reactions as most people praised him for his generosity and goodwill.

Below are some reactions;

Mimi Asaasi Akpataa prayed he occupies the highest office of the land.

You are such an amazing person. I would love to see you in the highest office of the land, and that shall surely come to pass. You are blessed Honourable.

Essah Possible Wijnadum said if the country has leaders like him, it will develop.

May God bless you. If we have leaders like that in this country in our era I know this country will develop.

Yahaya Mohammed Mohammed prayed many Ghanaians will see the work he is doing.

Honourable you are a great person I hope many Ghanaians will see the great work you are doing both at your constituency and at the national level especially holding the government in check.

Ibrahim Kombat said he is a servant of God and not a politician.

May God bless your good works. You're not a politician. You're a servant of God. Keep up the goods work. It doesn't get to be poor for touching lives. For the Hungry and Wicked ones hmmm.

Honorable Bene prayed posterity remembers him and his generations unborn.

You’re an awesome Leader. May posterity remember you and your generation unborn

LadyJoy John Makeba says Ablakwa is clearly someone who is people-centered and not just playing politics.

I see this beyond politics now..., I see a people-centered leader, who wants to make a difference. May your story be worth sharing years after you.

