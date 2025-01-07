John Mahama is set to be sworn in as president at a ceremony at the Black Star Square

Mahama will be replacing Nana Akufo-Addo, who is stepping down after serving two terms as president of Ghana

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will also make history when she is sworn in as Ghana's first woman Vice President

The inauguration of President-elect John Mahama is set for later on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, after his election victory, which saw Ghanaians give him a massive endorsement.

Mahama will replace Nana Akufo-Addo, who is stepping down after serving two terms as president.

The event is drawing significant attention both domestically and internationally.

Source: Getty Images

In a statement, the government said 21 Heads of State, three Vice Presidents, and other dignitaries from across the world will attend the event.

Mahama’s return to the presidency marks a new chapter in Ghana’s political journey. His administration is expected to focus on economic recovery, social development, and national unity.

He will be taking over a country slowly crawling out of a cost-of-living crisis, an ongoing bailout from the International Monetary Fund, and a sovereign debt default.

Mahama’s campaign centred on the economy, with him vowing a reset after the economic crisis and the high cost of living Ghanaians endured under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will also make history when she is sworn in as Ghana’s first woman Vice President at the event.

Mahama served his first four-year term as president after winning in 2012, but he lost his re-election bid in 2016 as Nana Akufo-Addo rose to power with Bawumia as his running mate.

He entered politics in 1996 where he became a Member of Parliament. Within 13 years, via some ministerial positions, he had become vice-president to President John Atta Mills.

After Mills' shocking death in 2012, Mahama became president and won the 2012 election months later.

Protocol for Mahama swearing-in ceremony

There will be a Parliamentary Sitting Area restricted to guests attending the event, and public stands open to the public.

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu, The Gambia President Adama Barrow and Kenya President William Ruto are among the heads of state attending the event.

Large LED screens will be set up to provide attendees with better visibility of the event.

A designated space for accredited journalists will also be equipped with the necessary facilities to support media coverage.

Several roads in Accra have been temporarily closed, including the 28th February Road, Osu Cemetery Traffic Light, Castle Road, and Starlet 91 Road.

Traffic will be diverted to alternative routes, including Salem Avenue, Oxford Street, and Liberia Road.

Ninth Parliament begins

YEN.com.gh reported that Alban Bagbin was sworn in as the speaker of the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana earlier on January 7.

Bagbin called his selection as speaker a great honour after taking the Oath of Office.

The speaker then proceeded to swear in the legislators for the ninth Parliament.

