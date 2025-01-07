Nana Kwaku Bonsam, a popular Ghanaian spiritual leader caused a scene with his unique arrival at the inauguration ceremony of President Mahama

A video circulating on social media captured the spiritual leader riding a horse to the Independence Square

Nana Kwaku Bonsam is a strong supporter of the National Democratic Congress in the Ashanti, who contributed to the success of the party

Popular Ghanaian spiritual leader, Nana Kwaku Bomsam stormed President Mahama's swearing-in ceremony in grand style.

The controversial spiritual leader rode on a horse to the inauguration grounds at the Black Star Square.

Kwaku Bonsam causes a scene as he storms the Independence Sqaure to witmess Mahama's inaugurations ceremony. Photo credit: @Graphicgh/X.

Kwaku Bonsam, wearing his full traditional regalia, was spotted riding a white horse, which was dripped in the party colours of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A video shared on X showed onlookers cheering the spiritual leader on as he arrived at the Black Star Square, otherwise known as the Independence Square.

Nana Kwaku Bonsom is a staunch supporter of the National Democratic in the Ashanti Region, who played a key role in the party's success in the 2024 presidential elections.

Mahama's inauguration

Following his resounding victory in the Saturday, December 7, 2024, presidential election, Mr Mahama was inaugurated as the sixth president of the Fourth Republic.

Mr Mahama and his vice president, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang both swore their oaths of office before the Parliament of Ghana during its extended sitting at the Independence Square on Tuesday, January 7, 2024.

This makes Mr Mahama the first Ghanaian president to take the presidential oath of office three times.

He first swore the oath in July 2012 following the death of Ghana's former president Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

In 2013, Mr Mahama again took the presidential oath of office after winning the December 7, 2012, elections.

Below is the video of Nana Kwaku Bonsam's arrival at the Black Star Square.

Ghanaians witness the swearing-in ceremony

Scores of Ghanaians thronged the Black Stars Square to witness the presidential inauguration of their new president and first female vice president.

The event was grace by the creme de la creme of the Ghanaian society including the traditional chiefs from across the country.

Also in attendance were several heads of state from across Africa and powerful delegations from the European Union and the United States of America.

Ghanaian walks from Kumasi to Accra

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Ayaana embarked on an arduous task to witness Mahama's inauguration ceremony

Alhaji Ayaana reportedly walked from Kumasi to Accra in 48 hours to support the swearing-in of President Mahama.

The Ghanaian, who is based in Tamale left the Ashanti Regional Capital on Friday, January 3, 2025, and arrived in Accra on Sunday, January 5, 2024.

Alhaji Ayaana embarked on a similar journey in 1997 following the resounding victory of the late President Jerry John Rawlings.

In 1996, he also took a 16-kilometre walk in Tamale to promote peace and healthy living on Independence Day.

