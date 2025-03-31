FIFA is reportedly set to open a special transfer window for free agents ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

The exraordinary decision is aimed at allowing marquee names like Cristiano Ronaldo play in the upcoming competition

The 40-year-old Ronaldo could also extend his Al-Nassr contract when it ends in the summer

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, set to be held in the United States, is shaping up to be an exciting event, and one player who could make a surprise appearance is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo despite his current Al-Nassr side not one of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 participating teams.

Recently, reports from Sky Sports and other international outlets have speculated that Ronaldo could potentially play in the prestigious tournament under a special provision by FIFA. This opportunity arises from a proposed extraordinary transfer window, which would allow free agents to join any of the 32 participating clubs. If the conditions align, the great Ronaldo could once again feature on the global stage in a new jersey.

FIFA’s alleged extraordinary transfer window

FIFA’s proposed move to open an extraordinary transfer window for free agents is a game-changer. According to reports, this would allow players without a contract to sign with any team participating in the Club World Cup, giving them a chance to represent clubs in the competition. This initiative would provide a unique opportunity for high-profile players, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who may be in between contracts or looking for a fresh challenge ahead of the tournament.

For Ronaldo, the key to his participation lies in whether he renews his contract with his Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, where he currently plays. If he finalizes a deal before the transfer window closes and there is a formal offer from a Club World Cup-bound team, Ronaldo could be eligible to play. This could mean a reunion with old teams or a move to a new challenge in the competition.

Potential clubs interested in Ronaldo

While Al Nassr remains an option, several other top clubs have reportedly expressed interest in signing 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo for the 2025 Club World Cup. According to international media outlets, the following clubs would want to have the iconic Portuguese, who recently was the object of a subtle dig from Karim Benzema, in their formation for the highly-anticipated competition that has excess of 1 billion USD as prize money.

Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian rival, Al Hilal, is one of the clubs reportedly actively pursuing the Portuguese forward. Al Hilal has a history of signing marquee players, and with their wealth and ambitions, they could see Ronaldo as a valuable addition to their squad for the Club World Cup. Given the intense rivalry between Al Hilal and Al Nassr, Ronaldo’s potential move to the former would certainly generate plenty of buzz.

Inter Milan (Italy)

Inter Milan is reportedly another club keen on bringing Ronaldo into their fold for the competition. The Italian club, which has been performing well in domestic and international competitions, could benefit from the experience and skill that the ex-Real Madrid forward would bring to their attack. Given his proven track record in European competitions, Inter Milan could be eager to secure his signature ahead of the tournament.

Real Madrid (Spain)

A return to Real Madrid has also been floated in the media. Although Ronaldo previously departed the club in 2018, his legacy at Madrid remains strong, and a reunion could be a nostalgic and strategic move. Real Madrid would benefit from Ronaldo’s leadership and experience, and with the tournament being held in the United States, it would also be a huge marketing opportunity.

