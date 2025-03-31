Global site navigation

Eugene Ofori Agyei: KNUST Alumnus Makes History, Wins Carlos Malamud Prize Totalling GH¢155.1K
Eugene Ofori Agyei: KNUST Alumnus Makes History, Wins Carlos Malamud Prize Totalling GH¢155.1K

by  Jessie Ola-Morris 2 min read
  • An old student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has put Ghana on the map by winning a prestigious award
  • Eugene Ofori Agyei has been awarded the Carlos Malamud Prize and fellowships from NCECA and Artaxis
  • Netizens who saw the post congratulated the young man and expressed their views in the comments section

A former Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student Eugene Ofori Agyei, has made Ghana proud by winning a prestigious award in the United States of America.

The young man has made history at the University of Florida by winning the Carlos Malamud Prize and fellowships from the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA) and Artaxis.

Eugene Ofori Agyei, KNUST Alumnus, Carlos Malamud Prize, USA, Florida, NCECA, Artaxis
Ghanaian man in the US, Eugene Ofori Agyei, wins the prestigious Carlos Malamud Prize in the US. Image source: VOK Live
Source: Twitter

He's been awarded $10,000, an equivalent of GH¢155,100 for his impressive sculptures.

Who is Eugene Ofori Agyei?

Eugene Ofori Agyei, a Ghanaian-born artist and educator living in Alfred, New York, has a rich profile.

He completed his studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi (KNUST), in 2018.

He obtained a BA in Industrial Art, majoring in Ceramics, and received his MFA from the University of Florida in 2023.

He's won several awards and nominations, for instance in 2020 he received the University of Florida Grinter Fellowship and the 2023 Harold Garde Graduate Studio Art Award.

Eugene Ofori Agyei, KNUST Alumnus, Carlos Malamud Prize, Florida, USA, NCECA, Artaxis
Some of Eugene's artworks Image source: artaxis.org
Source: Facebook

He was nominated for the 2022 and 2023 Outstanding Master’s and Professional International Student Awards at the University of Florida.

The artist has shown his work in both group and solo exhibitions across Florida and Maine, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Ohio, Virginia, Connecticut, California and New York.

He had his first solo museum show at the Rollins Museum of Art, Florida in 2023. Internationally, his work has been exhibited in Turkey and recently attracted the attention of prominent German art collector Franz, Duke of Bavaria, who acquired three of Agyei’s works and has ultimately committed to placing them in museums.

See the post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh

