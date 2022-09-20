Religion plays a vital role in the world. Interestingly, Christianity holds a massive population of loyal members globally, among other faiths. Moreover, with many established ministries, Christians are one of the wealthiest organisations worldwide. But then, what is the richest church in the world, and how much are they worth?

Churches are one of the oldest institutions. Although there has been segregation over the years, they have accumulated wealth from several sources. These include investing in businesses, schools, museums, banks, and other profitable enterprises.

Top richest churches in the world

Despite having different denominations and beliefs, ministries are famous worldwide and have millions of followers. Nonetheless, the wealth each denomination controls differ from the other. Below is a list of the top 15 richest ones:

1. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - $100 billion

It is a non-trinitarian assembly, also known as LDS or Mormon Church. Joseph Smith founded the denomination in April 1830 in Fayette, New York, United States. Also, its headquarters is in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a population of about 16 million members globally. So far, it is known as the richest assembly in the world, with a net worth of $100 billion.

2. Catholic Church in Vatican City - $30 billion

This is the home of all Catholic assemblies and the basis of Christianity where the Pope resides. Also called Holy See has a wealth of $30 billion from its involvement in real estate, chemicals, and other businesses.

3. Catholic Church in Germany - $26 billion

This is the second richest church in the world in 2022. Interestingly, it holds 32% of the 66% of Christians in Germany, making it the most famous ministry in the country. The Catholic assembly has a population of 22.6 million and a whopping fortune of $26 billion.

4. Catholic Church in Australia - $20.5 billion

It is the most followed assembly in Australia, best known for providing community welfare and aiding society's growth. The assembly has about 500,000 people benefiting from its help and a net worth of $20.5 billion.

5. Seventh-Day Adventists - $15.6 billion

Despite being rated as the most racially diverse denomination in the world, North America's Adventist Protestant Christian denomination has 1.2 million believers. It shares many fundamental beliefs of Protestant Christianity, including acceptance of the Bible's authority. Presently, its net worth is estimated to be $15.6 billion.

6. Church of England - $11.97 billion

This denomination is also known as the Anglican church. Besides, it is considered the wealthiest assembly in the UK, worth $11.97 billion. The ministry separated from Catholicism during the time of King Henry VIII in 1534, and its senior cleric is the Archbishop of Canterbury.

7. Trinity Church - $6 billion

The Trinity Church is an episcopal parish in Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States. It has a $6 billion net worth and a tax-exempt benefit that gives them the liberty to acquire more wealth.

8. Opus Dei - $3 billion

Opus Dei is a part of Catholic founded in 1982 in Spain. It is at the heart of Italy and is among the wealthiest ministries, worth $3 billion. They call themselves the Prelature of the Catholic Church, which helps people seek holiness in their work and other activities.

9. Church of Scientology - $2.5 billion

L.Ron Hubbard founded the Church of Scientology in 1952 and is known for its idea called Dianetics. The religious organisation combines spirituality and science and has its headquarters in Gilman hot springs, California, USA. The religious organisation has a fortune of $2.5 billion.

10. Episcopalian Church - $2.4 billion

It is a member ministry of the Anglican Communion founded in 1785. Interestingly, the organisation is the 14th largest denomination in America, separated from the Church of England after the American revolution. The organisation is worth $2.4 billion.

11. Catholic Church in the Philippines - $2 billion

The Catholic ministry has branches all over the world with enormous riches. This branch of the religious organisation in the Philippines is no exception, as its worth is $2 billion.

12. Kenneth Copeland Ministry - $1 billion

It was founded in September 1967 by the richest pastor in America, Kenneth Copeland. He is an American preacher, televangelist, and author. The ministry is located in Tarrant County, Texas, and is currently worth $1 billion.

13. Protestant Church of Germany - $1 billion

The Protestant Church of Germany is an evangelical ministry known to be one of the largest ministries in the country. The ministry is a federation of two Lutheran, Reformed, and united Protestant regional congregations in Germany and has a worth of $1 billion.

14. Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris - $1 billion

The Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris is situated in Paris and has one of the country's oldest and most beautiful buildings. As such, it serves as a tourist centre. The 800-year-old cathedral has a net worth of $1 billion.

15. Basilica of the Sacred Heart

It is a Catholic assembly in the heart of the University of Notre Dame. The religious organisation is also the nicest Christain university in the country. It is tagged as the mother of the congregation of Holy Cross in America. Finally, the ministry is among the world's wealthiest despite its uncertain net worth.

Frequently asked questions

Is the Latter-Day Saints the richest church in the world? Yes, it is the richest ministry as of 2022 based on its worth of $100 billion. Is the Mormon Church richer than the Catholic Church? The Mormon Church is richer as of now, but the Catholic Church's net worth tends to be higher if all its branches in the world sum up their net worth. What is the richest pentecostal church in the world? The wealthiest pentecostal ministry in the world is uncertain. However, considering how much pastors like Bishop TD Jakes, Bishop David Oyedepo, and Prophet Shepherd Bushiri are worth, one could categorize their ministries as part of the richest. What is the richest church in Africa? The richest ministry is not known. But then, with Pastor Alpha Lukau's net worth of $1 billion, his ministry might be considered. What is the biggest church in the world? St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City holds the title. It has an internal area of 15,160 square meters and a capacity of 60,000. Which religion has the most billionaires? The Christians reportedly do. According to a study, they hold the largest amount of the world's wealth.

The world's richest church has existed for decades and is still acquiring more wealth. Most of these ministries are more prosperous and dominate worldwide, especially the Catholic churches.

