Tesla sales tumble in Europe in the first quarter

Tesla has suffered from protests targeting its founder Elon Musk. Photo: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP/File

Source: AFP

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Tesla sales kept falling in March in many European markets as it suffered from a double blow of boycotts against the policies of its founder Elon Musk and an ageing model line-up.

Sales of Tesla's electric cars in France fell 36.8 percent in March from a year ago amid a slight drop in the overall electric car market, according to figures released Tuesday by the Automotive Platform (PFA), which represents the country's manufacturers and suppliers.

In Sweden, Tesla sales declined 63.9 percent in March and 55.2 percent in the first three months of the year, according to Mobility Sweden.

The Tesla Model Y SUV, the country's top-selling car in the first quarter of 2024, is now behind two Volvos, the luxury Volkswagen ID.7, and a Subaru.

In Denmark, Tesla sales fell 56 percent in the first quarter, according to Mobility Denmark.

Germany, Britain and Italy will announce their March figures in the coming days.

Already in the first two months of the year, Tesla's sales in the European Union were almost cut in half, with the company now holding just a 1.1 percent market share.

At the same time, vandalism against charging stations and the brand's dealerships has increased, while several protests were held on Saturday outside retail locations in North America and Europe to contest Musk's close cooperation with US President Donald Trump.

Stephanie Valdez Streaty of Cox Automotive said that it was "undeniable that Elon Musk is an influential factor whose actions affect the brand's image and sales".

Environmental group Mighty Earth summed up the buyers' dilemma in a statement Tuesday: while Tesla's electric cars are positive from an climate point of view, Musk's actions as head of the government efficiency commission are "sabotaging climate action, kicking environmental cops off the job, and gutting the ability of the U.S. government to stop oil, coal, and meat companies from pouring pollution into the air and water".

Besides politics, Tesla's model offerings are ageing and face a slew of new competitors from Europe and above all Asia.

bur-tsz/uh/LyS/gv/sbk

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP