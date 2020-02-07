Colorado Coalition for the Homeless (CCH), a non-profit organisation has purchased an $8.4 million former hotel to help alleviate homelessness

The newly-renovated building, now called Fusion Studios, has since become a building with 139 mini-apartments for the homeless

Fusion Studios now serves as a shelter for homeless people who are struggling to survive in Denver, USA

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In an effort to address the plights of people, the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless (CCH), a non-profit organisation in Denver, has purchased an $8.4 million former hotel to help alleviate homelessness in the area.

The newly-renovated building, now called Fusion Studios, has since become a building with 139 mini-apartments for the homeless.

YEN.com.gh learned that since 1985, the organisation has been working to provide housing and support to the increasing number of homeless people in the United States. In Denver alone, there are at least 5,755 homeless people.

Grabbing the opportunity

When John Parvensky, President and CEO of the organisation, learned that Quality Inn and Suites, a local hotel on the major road was up for sale, he grabbed the opportunity to turn it into a homeless shelter.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Using funds from the city, state, and private organizations, CCH purchased the hotel, renovated the property, and renamed it Fusion Studios.

Fusion Studios, the 17th building of its kind that CCH has established, now serves as a shelter for homeless people who are struggling to survive the city's urban camping ban that is still being implemented despite the unconstitutional ruling of a county judge.

Aim of project

The project, which was born out of desperation will help people who are on the streets to have a place to call their home.

Homeless people from the city are welcome at Fusion Studios, where the monthly rent payment is just 30 percent of their income or disability benefits, typically just $100 a month.

They have access to a room that is equipped with a private bathroom and kitchen with basic amenities such as a bed, a table and chairs, a cabinet, a television, a mini-refrigerator, a microwave, and a food pantry.

In other stories on YEN.com.gh, a benevolent UK-resident young man has paid for the medical bills of six-stranded new mothers at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for the new mothers to be released.

According to Chris-Vincent Agyapong Febiri, the founding editor of Ghanacelebrities.com and Human Rights Advocate, his friend was left heart-wrenched by the state of the women when he arrived in Ghana and visited the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Source: Yen