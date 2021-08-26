A Ghanaian senior citizen is causing a stir online as a video of her powerful dance moves surfaces on the internet

The Grandma who displayed her energy overflow has young Ghanaians doubting their strength in comparison to hers

Many netizens took to the comment section to express their surprise at how great of a dancer the old woman is

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian old woman is making waves on social media after a video of her energetic dance moves went viral.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Compound House has the old citizen dancing her heart out to local Ghanaian gospel songs in what appears to be a church.

She is seen dancing with young men who equally appear to be fully charged by the tune of the songs.

Energetic Ghanaian Grandma is Making Waves Online with her wild Dance Moves in Church Source: Compound House

Source: Facebook

Since the emergence of the video online, it has gathered over 229,000 views, close to 9000 reactions and almost 800 comments.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments on the post below;

Enah commented:

How Grandma still had her wrapper in place with all her dancing is amazing .... Me ordinary to Waka small, wrapper don loose

From Dorcas Baffoe:

I tap into her strength, energy and her love for God.

Benita Ogosu replied:

tap to her great strength, her step is encouraging, but na Waooooooooo no one show Love spray her small hmmm

Gada Frimps said:

She's old, but the joy of the Lord is her strength

From Ernest Teye:

Guys how do we even dance when we go to church some of us are too normal even at church premises. God increase the age of this grandma

Paschal Chijioke Ezeala:

So nobody in that church can come out and spray money on that old woman who was entertaining you people, but you all were there shining your rotten teeth.

Fiifi Ankrah commented:

She was once a beautiful girl, she was once young.She was every man dream girl. When i see those ageing it motivatr me to be humble, respectful and happy bcos the life is only short.

Watch the video linked here

YEN.com.gh also reported that an old woman has impressed over a million persons on social media with her beautiful dancing.

The woman showed that age is just a number as she stole the show and hearts while at a dance with a young man.

A video shared on Instagram by @upworthy showed the woman as she handed her walking aid to a guest presenter at the event and joined a man to dance.

To the surprise of the man, she followed effortlessly to the rhythm of the song playing in the background.

Source: Yen.com.gh