Stonebwoy is trending on social media in the wake of an incident that occurred at a musical event in Ejisu

This comes after the dancehall artist, while performing, paused to assure a female fan that he would buy her a new iPhone

Stonebwoy's generous gesture has sparked reactions on social media after the video went viral

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has earned the admiration of many after he promised to buy one of his fans a new phone while performing at Ejisu, Ashanti Region, on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at a musical concert.

A video making the rounds and sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @vimbuzztv showed the moment the "Jejereje" hitmaker paused midway during his performance.

The momentary break in performance was because a female fan at the event was in distress after her iPhone was stolen.

Stonebwoy, upon hearing the unfortunate incident, asked the victim about the phone and vowed to buy a new one for her.

The declaration sparked a loud cheer from the crowd.

He, however, pleaded with attendees at the event who may have taken the lady's phone to return it and even threatened to end the show because of what had happened.

Stonebwoy bought bofrot for his customers

During the performance, Stonebwoy again did something unusual upon noticing that a 'bofrot' vendor was in the crowd was her items.

He encouraged fans, who were famished after being on their feet for a long period at the jam-packed music event, to purchase some of the 'bofrot' from the vendor to satisfy themselves before the event resumed.

Touched by the vendor's hard work and commitment, he told her to share the remaining 'bofrot' among the crowd and later see him for the money.

He later invited the food vendor and her colleague onto the stage after they had completely sold the street food, where they jammed to his song.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's actions

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video expressed their displeasure over the theft incident, with many claiming that such happenings were rampant during Stonebwoy's performances.

Patrick Kuphey stated:

"This is not normal at BHIM shows, oo. I’m sure some SM fans were present."

shatta_zygote19 added:

"Efo fans dey steal now. Nobody is saying anything."

Samuel Opoku commented:

"But they always say thieves don’t go for Efo's shows. Hmm."

Quami Tymar opined:

"I think signboard and flames were around because BHIM fans won’t do such things."

Jèff wrote:

"Don’t let pressure push you to do what you can’t, ohhh."

Stonebwoy sprays cash on fans in Ejisu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy displayed his opulence as he sprayed cash on fans when he arrived at Ejisu for an Easter-themed music event.

He threw GH₵10 notes at a large group of people who rushed onto the streets to pick up the money as the musician made his grand entrance.

The video of Stonebwoy spraying cash on fans in Ejisu garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

