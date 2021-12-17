Ve Senior High School located in the Volta Region is in urgent need of financial support to get it renovated

It is indicated that since 1994, which is 27 years ago, there have not been any major structural maintenance exercises

The staff and students reportedly live in fear as parts keep breaking off especially when the weather is extreme

Students and staff of the Ve Senior High School in the Volta Region seek financial support to help renovate their school as it is continuing to fall apart.

Concerned old students in collaboration with the school's authorities set up a crowdfunding account to seek $1,500 on airfunding.net.

It is indicated in the accompanying write-up that the school currently faces myriads of challenges some of which include poor lighting systems, unhygienic washrooms, and unsafe classroom blocks.

Pictures of dilapidated structures at Ve Senior High School Photo credit: Emmanuel Seneadza via Airfunding.net

The authorities state that since 1994, the school that currently has a population of 707 students made up of 331 males and 376 females and a total staff strength of 88 has not seen any renovations.

The current state of the school

"The floors are broken, all louvers are broken, classroom doors are also broken, and students become very dirty after classes close. When it rains’ students and teachers are well soaked. Students are in constant fear when there is a rainstorm. Classroom furniture is another problem. Because of the rain soaking them most furniture is broken," the script read.

The school urgently needs classroom blocks to help reduce the stress on the ones we have and to prevent them from getting wrecked.

The headmaster of the school, Rhynos Festus Allu is available on the phone number +233243581644.

Emmanuel Seneadza an old student of Ve Senior High School can also be reached on +233540606188.

Kind lady gives a school new look

In a separate story, a kindhearted Ghanaian teacher called Gloria Lardi Adakurugu who is known as Efya Lardi Lessons Learnt on Facebook has spent part of her income to improve the conditions in the school for students.

In a revelation to YEN.com.gh, it is indicated that the hardworking class teacher painted the classroom to look beautiful and conducive for teaching and learning.

In addition, Efya Lardi provided 10 school bags, stationeries, 26 pairs of shoes, 21 pairs of socks, and some underwear to make the students feel comfortable whilst they learn.

